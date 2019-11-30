chicago shooting

Charles J. Moore ID'd as man killed in shooting near Illinois Institute of Technology campus: medical examiner

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Friday near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Charles J. Moore, 24, was walking about 10:40 p.m. in the first block of East 33rd Street when two males approached on foot and at least one of them opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Moore was hit twice in the leg and once in the face and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said. He lived in Bronzeville.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechicago shootingfatal shootingshooting
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Police question person of interest in girl, 14, shot in chest during planned exchange in Little Village
Girl, 14, shot during exchange in Little Village, police say
Boy, 17, shot in Brighton Park
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Police officer body slams man accused of spitting on cop
Police question person of interest in girl, 14, shot in chest during planned exchange in Little Village
Man accused of killing man after Ford Heights home invasion
Woman kidnapped in Englewood and sexually assaulted for 6 days, police say
Witness to Laquan Mcdonald's fatal shooting settles lawsuit
5th cold-related death reported in Cook County this season
Settlement reached in sexual harassment scandal involving former Madigan aide
Show More
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
NFL player suspended for allegedly betting on games
Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year
Police crack down on misuse of handicapped-accessible parking across Illinois
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, windy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News