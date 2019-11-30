Man, 24, killed in shooting near Illinois Institute of Technology campus

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Friday near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus in Bronzeville on the South Side, according to police.The 24-year-old was walking about 10:40 p.m. in the first block of East 33rd Street when two males approached on foot and at least one of them opened fire, Chicago police said.The man was hit twice in the leg and once in the face, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.The Cook County Medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.