Man killed in single car accident on Sheridan and Devon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police were at the scene of a fatal accident early Monday morning.Authorities confirm a male driver died in a single car crash at 3 a.m. on Sheridan and Devon.It is believed the vehicle was being driven at a high rate of speed. Officials said the driver may have lost control, causing the vehicle to hit the wall by Loyola University.The vehicle appeared to have caught on fire. Authorities are investigating.CTA bus routes 136, 143 and 147 have been rerouted due to the accident.