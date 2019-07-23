Man killed in fireworks explosion on South Side ID'd

CHICAGO -- The man who was killed in a fireworks explosion Monday in the South Side Ashburn neighborhood has been identified.
Juan Acevedo, 53, was involved in an accident with an explosive device about 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 85th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He was pronounced dead on scene near a residence.
Police bomb and arson units were called to the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.
Area South detectives are conducting a death investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
