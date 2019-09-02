Man killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday.A 56-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the 4500-block of West Lake Street at around 3 a.m. when he was struck by an SUV and killed, according to police. The victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Richard Williams.Police said the SUV drove off after the crash.Police are looking for a black 2007 Chevy Trailblazer, which they believe likely has damage to the vehicle's right front passenger side.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.