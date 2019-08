Man killed in Wisconsin home explosion

MANAWA, Wis. -- A man was killed in a Wisconsin home explosion that left debris hundreds of feet away from the scene.Witnesses told WBAY-TV that the explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in Manawa, which is about 50 miles west of Green Bay. The cause remains unclear, according to officials.Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz said officials believe the now-deceased man may have been sleeping at the time.Both Wilz and Manawa Rural Fire Chief Rob Rosenau said they've never seen anything like this before.