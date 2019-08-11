Man killed in Wisconsin home explosion

MANAWA, Wis. -- A man was killed in a Wisconsin home explosion that left debris hundreds of feet away from the scene.

Witnesses told WBAY-TV that the explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in Manawa, which is about 50 miles west of Green Bay. The cause remains unclear, according to officials.

Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz said officials believe the now-deceased man may have been sleeping at the time.

Both Wilz and Manawa Rural Fire Chief Rob Rosenau said they've never seen anything like this before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinexplosionhomeman killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 shot during street party in Garfield Park
40 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
1 dead after car collides with semi on I-80
Girl, 8, shot at family gathering in Humboldt Park
Protesters say 'enough' to Chicago gun violence
Lombard man accused of possessing bags of explosive materials
Show More
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
3 injured, including 2 cops, in Englewood crash
7-month-old dog recovering after being dragged behind truck
Boy missing from Rogers Park has been found
Man loses leg while changing tire on Houston freeway: Police
More TOP STORIES News