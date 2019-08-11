MANAWA, Wis. -- A man was killed in a Wisconsin home explosion that left debris hundreds of feet away from the scene.
Witnesses told WBAY-TV that the explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in Manawa, which is about 50 miles west of Green Bay. The cause remains unclear, according to officials.
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz said officials believe the now-deceased man may have been sleeping at the time.
Both Wilz and Manawa Rural Fire Chief Rob Rosenau said they've never seen anything like this before.
Man killed in Wisconsin home explosion
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More