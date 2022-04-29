Man riding scooter struck, killed by truck on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man riding a scooter was struck and killed by a truck Thursday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.About 3:15 p.m., the 35-year-old was riding a scooter and entered the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Erie Street where he was struck by a truck traveling south, Chicago police said.The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.No citations have been issued.