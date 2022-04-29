Man riding scooter struck, killed by truck on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man riding a scooter was struck and killed by a truck Thursday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:15 p.m., the 35-year-old was riding a scooter and entered the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Erie Street where he was struck by a truck traveling south, Chicago police said.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

No citations have been issued.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinscooterman killedaccident
TOP STORIES
Husband charged with murder in Brickyard Mall shooting
Delivery driver charged with stealing $187K in Louis Vuitton packages
Man charged in Cicero, I-55 homicides
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
'I couldn't breathe': Teacher rushes to save choking student
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
Dog's personality may have little to do with its breed: study
Show More
Illinois among 16 states suing to electrify USPS fleet
Maywood native considered top 50 prospect for 2022 NFL Draft
Girl, 16, charged with 4 Chicago carjackings
PROGRAM NOTE: NFL Draft changes to 'Wheel of Fortune,' evening news
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News