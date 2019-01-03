Man killed, pregnant woman wounded in Harvey shooting

(Shutterstock)

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in south suburban Harvey are searching for the man who shot and killed another man and critically wounded a pregnant woman Wednesday.

A spokesman for Harvey said the shooting took place in the 14600-block of South Green Street. A man and woman were entering their home when an armed man walked up from behind and shot them, the spokesman said.

The man was pronounced dead. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 20-year-old Jalyn Jackson.

The woman and her unborn child were transported to a hospital in critical condition, the spokesman said.

Police said the shooting is being investigated as a possible domestic-related homicide and that the shooter more than likely knew the couple, the spokesman said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingpregnant womanHarvey
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man told USPS worker 'What's up, man?' before shooting him, prosecutors say
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
Mayor declares Thursday 'Tracy Butler Day' in honor of her 25 years at ABC7
New representatives from Illinois to be sworn in to Congress Thursday
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
'Rambling' note found in striking car in fatal crash; driver stabbed 10 times
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
15-year-old girl charged with murder after baby found in dumpster
Show More
Idaho woman under investigation in disappearance of Colorado mother: ABC News
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Thursday
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
More News