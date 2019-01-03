Man killed, pregnant woman wounded in Harvey shooting

Police in south suburban Harvey are searching for the man who shot and killed another man and critically wounded a pregnant woman Wednesday.A spokesman for Harvey said the shooting took place in the 14600-block of South Green Street. A man and woman were entering their home when an armed man walked up from behind and shot them, the spokesman said.The man was pronounced dead. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 20-year-old Jalyn Jackson.The woman and her unborn child were transported to a hospital in critical condition, the spokesman said.Police said the shooting is being investigated as a possible domestic-related homicide and that the shooter more than likely knew the couple, the spokesman said.