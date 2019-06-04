Man killed, woman injured in Will County home invasion

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Will County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed and a woman was injured during a home invasion in Unincorporated Crete Township Monday.The sheriff's office confirmed it was conducting a death investigation after officers were sent to a home in the 26000-block of South Klemme Road in Unincorporated Crete Township. The officers were conducting a welfare check after a relative called to say the home's residents had not shown up for work and were not answering their phones.A family member let officers into the home, which they searched. When they entered the garage, they found a 49-year-old woman in a car.The woman told police her husband was in the trunk of the car. There, officers found the body of a 63-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.Police said the woman told officers two masked men entered her home the previous evening to rob the victims.Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said the woman suffered significant bruising, but is expected to recover. Police are awaiting autopsy results for the man, but said he was not shot or stabbed.A death investigation is ongoing. No further details, including the identities of the victims, have been released.