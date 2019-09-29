Man killed, woman wounded in Austin shooting on West Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and a woman WAS wounded in a shooting Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

At about 4 p.m., a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were stopped at a traffic light in the 700 block of North Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. A male got out of a white vehicle that was also stopped at the light, approached their vehicle and fired shots at them, police said.

The man was struck in the head and chest and the woman in the torso.

They were able to take themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where the man was pronounced dead, police said. The woman was listed in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has yet to confirm the man's death.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

