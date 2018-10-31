Man maced, robbed inside River North hotel room

A man was maced and robbed by three people inside his River North hotel room Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.The 25-year-old man told investigators he arranged to meet a woman in his hotel room in the 600-block of North Rush Street at about 12:15 a.m., police said.When she arrived at his door, police said she stormed the room with another adult woman and man. They then attacked the man and kicked and hit him before spraying him in the face with mace.The trio stole his stuff and the hotel staff told police they ran towards the Red Line station on Grand Avenue.The victim refused medical treatment. Area Central detectives are investigating and no suspects are in custody.