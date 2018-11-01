Police are looking for a man who tried to grab a 2-year-old girl out of a stroller after making sexually explicit comments about her Wednesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.A woman was pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller between 5 and 5:30 p.m. near 23rd Place and Rockwell when a "visibly intoxicated" man rode up on a bicycle and tried to talk to them, according to a community alert from Chicago police.The suspect said, "You have a beautiful daughter" in Spanish and made "several sexually explicit comments pertaining to the daughter," according to police. He then tried to pull the stroller away from the mother and tried to take the girl out of the stroller.The woman screamed for help and the suspect rode away on the bike when someone came to assist her, police said. The woman told investigators she believed she'd seen the suspect in the neighborhood in the past.The suspect was described as a man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, police said. He only spoke in Spanish and wore a navy blue knit hat that was folded on the side, a navy blue jacket with a gold zipper and dark blue pants.He was riding an older-model, 10-speed bicycle that was "shiny and dark blue in color," according to police. He may hang out near Cermak Road and Washtenaw Avenue.Anyone with information was asked to call detectives with the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.