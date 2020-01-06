Man, 72, missing from Berwyn nursing home found safe, police say

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 72-year-old man who went missing from a Berwyn nursing home has been found safe, according to police.The man was last seen being pushed him out of a nursing home in a wheelchair Friday night. Police initially issued a missing person alert because officers said the man had a medical condition that could put him in danger.Police said the man was located in Chicago near Division and Clybourn on Sunday.No criminal charges are being filed at this time, police said.An investigation is ongoing.