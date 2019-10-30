Man missing from Little Village may need medical treatment: police

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old man was reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Emmanuel Zamora was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police described Zamora as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, dark brown hair and a light complexion.

Zamora may be in need of medical treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagemissing manmissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No deal reached on CPS, CTU contract; classes canceled Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook County, SW suburbs
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
CPD aim to improve homicide clearance rate
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain/snow mix turns to afternoon rain Wednesday
Indoor Halloween trick-or-treating, family fun in the Chicago area
Illinois House launches probe that could lead to expulsion
Show More
Man charged in death of IDOT contractor working roadside in Mount Prospect
R. Kelly up for status hearing in Chicago federal case
ISIS prisoner's chilling prediction after al-Baghdadi death
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, Calif. home
Get a free taco today thanks to World Series stolen base
More TOP STORIES News