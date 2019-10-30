Man missing from Little Village may need medical treatment: police

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old man was reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.Emmanuel Zamora was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.Police described Zamora as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, dark brown hair and a light complexion.Zamora may be in need of medical treatment, police said.Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.