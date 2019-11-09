Man, 86, missing from NW Indiana may be in 'extreme danger'

Indiana State Police issued a silver alert Saturday for a missing man who they believe is in "extreme danger."

Zachariah Wayne Lee, 86, was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Hebron, Indiana, police said. He is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may require medical assistance.

Police described Lee as a 5-foot-6, 176-pound man with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, blue dress shirt with navy blue dress pants, no shoes and a tan winter coat.

Anyone with information about Lee's disappearance is asked to call the Porter County sheriff's office at 219-477-3170.

