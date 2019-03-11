Man narrowly escapes roof collapse in London

EMBED <>More Videos

A man in the United Kingdom is probably counting his lucky stars after narrowly escaping serious injury.

LONDON -- A man in the United Kingdom is probably counting his lucky stars after narrowly escaping serious injury.

Surveillance video recorded on a camera across the street from a cafe in Stoke Newington in northeast London captured the whole thing.

The video shows the man walking past a storefront, when suddenly the roof collapses.

Bricks and debris rained down on the sidewalk below, mere seconds after the man walked out of frame.

Gale-force winds from heavy storms are thought to be a contributing factor in the roof's collapse.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
roof collapseus worldsurveillance videolondon
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Red Line commute disrupted by Addison track improvements
WATCH LIVE: Crews pull vehicle from river off I-55 near Pontiac
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Justin Bieber reveals he's been 'struggling,' asks fans for prayers
Show More
Bradley rallies big, beats Northern Iowa for MVC title
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
Chance the Rapper shares wedding photos
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Legally blind woman looking for travel buddy
More TOP STORIES News