Man narrowly escapes roof collapse in London

LONDON -- A man in the United Kingdom is probably counting his lucky stars after narrowly escaping serious injury.Surveillance video recorded on a camera across the street from a cafe in Stoke Newington in northeast London captured the whole thing.The video shows the man walking past a storefront, when suddenly the roof collapses.Bricks and debris rained down on the sidewalk below, mere seconds after the man walked out of frame.Gale-force winds from heavy storms are thought to be a contributing factor in the roof's collapse.