Man offered teen girl money in South Loop luring attempt, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert after someone tried to lure a teenage girl into his car in the South Loop Thursday morning.

Police said at about 8:32 a.m., a man driving a four-door green Lexus approached a 14-year-old girl in the 1900-block of South Archer Avenue.

The man spoke with the girl and offered her money. The victim ignored him and the man drove away east on Archer Avenue from Dearborn Street.

The suspect is described as an African-American man, 25-25 years old with side burns and a goatee and wearing a black wool skull cap and black winter coat. The car as a green four-door 1999-2004 Lexus with a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (312) 747-8380.
