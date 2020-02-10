Suspicious man approached 2 separate women, offered 1 money to expose herself, Lake in the Hills police say

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake in the Hills police are looking for a man they said separately approached two different women Monday morning.Police said the incidents happened around 10:22 a.m. in the area of th3 1350-1370 block of Cunat Court.Officers were dispatched to the area in response to reports that a suspicious man had approached two different women in the parking lot. During one incident, the man offered the woman money to expose herself, police said.Police believe these two incidents may be connected to an incident in Pingree Grove several weeks ago.Police released a sketch of the suspect.If you have any information about the incident you should call Lake in the Hills police at 847-658-5676, submit an anonymous tip via Nixle by texting TIP LITHPD to 888777, or send them a private message on Facebook.