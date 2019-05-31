Man on bike sexually abused 2 girls in Irving Park, Chicago police say

A surveillance image of a man suspected of exposing himself to to girls in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood Wednesday. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man on a bicycle who sexually abused two young girls in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said two sisters, 15 and 6 years old, were walking in the 4000-block of North Elston Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. when a man riding a red bicycle approached them.

The man exposed himself to the girls and grabbed the 15-year-old girl by the jacket, police said. The girl was able to break free and the girls fled.

The man was last seen riding his bicycle southbound on the 3900-block of North Bernard Street. The suspect is described by police as a man in his late 30s or early 40s with short black hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.
