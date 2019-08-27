Man on Divvy bike snatches cellphones from people's hands downtown, police say

CHICAGO -- A man has stolen multiple cellphones from people's hands while he was riding a bicylce in the Loop.The person was on a Divvy ride-share bike on Aug. 23 when he stole cellphones from people in two locations, according to Chicago police.The thefts happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South La Salle Street and about 2 p.m. near Union Station in the 300 block of South Riverside Plaza, police said.Anyone with tips was asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.