Man on home surveillance video sought in connection to Lincoln Park sex assaults

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man caught on home surveillance video in connection to a series of sexual assault and abuse incidents in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.There have been at least three incidents in the past three weeks in the:Police said the man usually approaches women from behind who are walking alone and makes sexual contact with them. He then runs off.The man riding a bike in the surveillance video is accused of shoving two women to the ground and sexually assaulting one of them in the 2200-block of North Orchard Street.The other woman was able to get away by kicking him in the face, police said. According to police, he took off after the assault on his bicycle."It's shocking," said Susane Nel, resident. "It's supposed to be a safe environment and you are supposed to be able to walk around freely.""We have security. There are security guards that are in this neighborhood that we pay for," said Patty Washburn, resident. "It's really scary that they are so bold."The suspect is described by police as in his mid-20s to mid-30s, 5;5" to 5;10", 150-170 pounds, dark hair, medium to light complexion, white T-shirt and dark-colored pants or shorts.A surveillance image was also released of a man police believe may be connected to a sexual assault case about two weeks ago near DePaul University. In that incident, police said a man approached a woman from behind and touched her inappropriately.In Albany Park, police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two girls last week.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.