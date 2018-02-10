Man on snowmobile killed in Channahon crash

Sun-Times Media Wire
A man driving a snowmobile was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Channahon.

Justin S. Craig, 38, was driving the snowmobile when it was involved in a crash with a pickup about 12:52 p.m. at West Liberty Drive and South Tryon Street, according to Channahon police and the Will Country Coroner's Office.

Officers arrived to find Craig had been thrown from the snowmobile and suffered "significant injuries," police said.

Craig, who lived in Minooka, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m., according to the coroner's office. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, police said in a statement. No charges were pending as of Saturday morning.

Police declined to release further information about the crash.

A heavy snowstorm dropped up to a foot of snow across parts of the Chicago area from Thursday to Friday. The southwest suburbs were hit the hardest, with 12.8 inches of snow reported in Frankfort by 5 p.m. Friday and 11.2 inches reported in Joliet by 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

