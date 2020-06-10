Man dies after falling onto third rail at Grand Red Line station, police say

CHICAGO -- A man died Wednesday after he fell onto the third rail of the Red Line tracks at the Grand station.

The man was sitting on the platform around 2 a.m. before getting onto the tracks, where he tripped and fell, touching the electrified third rail, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further details on his death.

Red Line trains have resumed their normal service via the subway, between Fullerton & Cermak-Chinatown after an earlier reroute to elevated tracks for a police investigation, CTA said.



(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
