Man on tractor, charged with stalking, leads police on chase

EMBED </>More Videos

When you picture a police pursuit, you probably wouldn't expect it to involve a John Deere tractor.

DRISCOLL, Texas --
When you picture a police pursuit, you probably wouldn't expect it to involve a John Deere tractor.

But that's what police in Driscoll, Texas, had to deal with this week.

Alan Baade, 45, was charged with felony stalking. Police said as officers tried to arrest him, Baade took off on a tractor, dragged an officer for a short distance, then drove into a field.

The pursuit was caught on camera by KIII.

After an hour long chase, Baade was taken into custody. He now faces additional charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and evading arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stalkingpolice chaseu.s. & worldTexas
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads across area Friday
Multiple injuries after escalator malfunctions, moves too fast
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Meth deaths skyrocket as new drug cartel fueled threat hits Chicago area streets
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
Woman poses as licensed Walgreens pharmacist for 10 years
Father charged with rape after missing TN girl found in WI
Show More
Detroit officer mocks on Snapchat after impounding her car
Celebrate Chinese New Year with baked goods, specialty teas in Chinatown
Flossmoor native pens Black Panther-based spinoff series
More News