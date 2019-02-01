Man on tractor, charged with stalking, leads police on chase

DRISCOLL, Texas --When you picture a police pursuit, you probably wouldn't expect it to involve a John Deere tractor.
But that's what police in Driscoll, Texas, had to deal with this week.
Alan Baade, 45, was charged with felony stalking. Police said as officers tried to arrest him, Baade took off on a tractor, dragged an officer for a short distance, then drove into a field.
The pursuit was caught on camera by KIII.
After an hour long chase, Baade was taken into custody. He now faces additional charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and evading arrest.