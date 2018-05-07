A 23-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.The victim was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when a dark-colored Jeep hit him in the 3200-block of West Walnut just before 3 a.m., police said. The crash actually pinned the man up against the front porch of a house.The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a leg injury, police said.Police are investigating the crash as a hit and run, since the driver of the Jeep sped away. No one is in custody.