Man injured after being pinned up against porch in West Side hit-and-run crash

A 23-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side Monday morning, Chicago police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 23-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when a dark-colored Jeep hit him in the 3200-block of West Walnut just before 3 a.m., police said. The crash actually pinned the man up against the front porch of a house.

The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a leg injury, police said.

Police are investigating the crash as a hit and run, since the driver of the Jeep sped away. No one is in custody.
