Man pistol-whipped in Rogers Park home invasion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man was pistol whipped in a home invasion in Rogers Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.Police said the man was in his apartment in the 1300-block of West Greenleaf Avenue with a 20-year-old friend when they heard a knock on the window at about 10:09 p.m. The victim told police he saw a man he knew and opened the front door and then saw other males he didn't know.One showed a gun, forced his way into the apartment and pistol-whipped the 20-year-old, police said. The two others took the 22-year-old's backpack and belongings before fleeing.The pistol-whipped man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston for a head injury, police said. The 22-year-old said he had hung out with the one of the suspects before, but didn't know his name or anything about him.Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic male, 17 to 19 years old, 5 ft. 7 in. to 5 ft. 9 in tall with short black hair. The second suspect is described as a black male, 17 to 20 years old, 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. 1 in. tall wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 16 to 19 years old, 5 ft. 7 to 5 ft. 9 in. tall, 14 to 150 lbs., also wearing a black sweatshirt.If you have any information, contact Chicago police.