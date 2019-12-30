Man posing as delivery driver sexually assaults woman in Irving Park: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman after posing as a delivery driver Sunday night on the Northwest Side.

Police said a 29-year-old woman answered her door in the 4200-block of North Francisco Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. There was an unknown man on the other side, posing as a delivery driver with a package.

When the victim let him inside to deliver the package, police say the man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to fight the man off he ran away.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, 30 to 45 years old with black hair, clean shaven with a mustache, wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray cargo pants and red gym shoes.

Police have also released surveillance images of the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.

If you have any information about the attack, contact Area North detectives as 312-744-8261.
