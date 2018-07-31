Man possibly armed with knife barricaded inside sheriff's SUV in Calif.

EMBED </>More Videos

A man, possibly armed with a knife, somehow got into a sheriff's vehicle and barricaded himself inside the patrol car in Montebello Tuesday. (KABC)

MONTEBELLO, Calif. --
A man, possibly armed with a knife, somehow got into a sheriff's vehicle and barricaded himself inside the patrol car in California early Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to Garfield Avenue and Northside Drive around 5 a.m. regarding a report about a man with a knife, authorities said.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect entered a sheriff's patrol SUV on scene and appeared to lock himself inside.

LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to the scene. Other sheriff's SUVs surrounded the vehicle with the suspect inside.

Garfield Avenue was shut down at Northside Drive.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricaded manbarricadelos angeles county sheriff's departmentcarroad closureu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 males
Judge to be decided for Van Dyke change of venue motion
Pedestrian struck in Woodlawn hit-and-run
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
North Carolina police department shut down after its chief is arrested
Free guacamole from Chipotle on National Avocado Day
Shark stolen from Texas aquarium by thieves with baby stroller
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in NYC
Show More
Obama, Biden spotted having lunch in Washington
Report: North Korea may be working on new missiles
Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease
35 dogs removed from Ind. home after woman found covered in feces, maggots
More News