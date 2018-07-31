A man, possibly armed with a knife, somehow got into a sheriff's vehicle and barricaded himself inside the patrol car in California early Tuesday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to Garfield Avenue and Northside Drive around 5 a.m. regarding a report about a man with a knife, authorities said.When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect entered a sheriff's patrol SUV on scene and appeared to lock himself inside.LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to the scene. Other sheriff's SUVs surrounded the vehicle with the suspect inside.Garfield Avenue was shut down at Northside Drive.