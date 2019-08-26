Man practiced dentistry in Oak Brook with revoked license: police

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A man is accused of providing dental care in Oak Brook after his license was revoked.James Vincent D'Alise, 76, was arrested Aug. 16 at his office at 1301 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook police said in a statement.D'Alise is charged with six counts of "unlicensed practice for providing dental care while having a revoked license," police said. He has been released on bond and is due back in court Sept. 27.State records show that D'Alise's dental license was revoked in July 2018 for "prescribing controlled substances while his controlled substance license was expired, substandard treatment in dental procedures, and unprofessional conduct," according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which assisted in the investigation.D'Alise also allegedly failed to produce records to the department when requested, records show. He has held licenses to practice in Elmhurst and Highland Park.In 2008, D'Alise was fined $1,000 for failing to provide a treatment plan "pursuant to a patient's request," records show. D'Alise's license was suspended for a week in 2002 for "gross malpractice in the treatment of a patient."D'Alise was first issued a dental license for the Oak Brook office in 1969, according to state records.D'Alise's Oak Brook office, "James V D'alise & Assoc.," is not accredited by the Better Business Association, which has logged three complaints against the office in the last three years. Records show the office has been open since 1995.Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with tips is asked to call Oak Brook Detective Scott Warren at 630-368-8750.D'Alise could not be reached for comment Friday evening.