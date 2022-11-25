Sweet video shows Indiana man proposing to stepdaughter, asking to be her dad

A young girl was overtaken with emotion when her mom's fiance "proposed" to her too, asking if he could be her dad.

VAN BUREN, Ind. -- A young girl from Van Buren, Indiana, was overtaken with emotion when her mom's fiance "proposed" to her too, asking if he could be her dad.

Charlie, the nine-year-old girl seen in the video, hasn't had a relationship with her biological father, according to her mother, Taylor Nally, who spoke with Storyful and posted video of the touching moment on TikTok.

Nally told Storyful that meeting Michael changed their lives forever. "When we met Michael, our lives flourished. He gave us a love we had never had before," she said.

Nally's video shows the moments just after Michael had proposed to her. "What happened?" Charlie is heard asking, before Michael demonstrates, but this time asking her the crucial question.

Charlie hugs Michael in response, as he promises to love and care for her forever.

"The video doesn't even need words," Nally said, "she loves him so much and we are so blessed to have him in our lives."