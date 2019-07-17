Man pulled down pants, offered children money to 'change his diaper' near Morton Grove, police say

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Department is asking for help identifying a man they said approached children with a bizarre request on a Forest Preserve trail near Morton Grove.Police said the incident happened on July 11 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. According to police, the man was riding a red and black small-framed bicycle when he approached several children on a bike trail between Oakton and Dempster streets.Police said the victims told them the man pulled down his pants and offered them money to "change his diaper." The children fled the area in respond.Police said a similar incident happened a couple days earlier, on July 8, on a bike trail near Harms Woods.Police described the suspect as a white man in his 20s, 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. tall, and approximately 170 to 200 lbs., with brown hair and unshaven at the time of the incident. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants and black shoes.The Cook County Forest Preserve Police have also joined the investigation.If you have any information, contact the Cook County Sheriff's Department at 708-865-4896.