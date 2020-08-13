Man, 68, pulled from Chicago River in Avondale, police say

A 68-year-old man was pulled from the Chicago River Wednesday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, fficers saw the man floating in the river around 10:45 p.m. in the 2200-block of West Diversey Avenue. Chicago Fire Department personnel pulled him out shortly after.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, police said. He was in good condition.

It is unclear if the man fell or jumped into the river, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
