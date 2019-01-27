Man, 36, pulled from frigid water near Foster Beach

CHICAGO --
A 36-year-old man was rescued from the freezing waters of Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon after he fell through a patch of ice near Foster Beach on the North Side.

About 1:45 p.m., fire crews responded to the lakefront when the man fell into frigid waters after chasing his dog onto the ice, according Chicago Fire Media Affairs. By the time fire officials arrived, police officers had already pulled the man from the water.

He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, the fire department said.

Chicago police couldn't immediately provide additional information about the incident.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
