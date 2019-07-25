Man pulled from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach

A man was pulled from the water of Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the Marine Unit responded to the beach for a report of a person in the water a little before 9:30 p.m.

Divers entered the water to look for the victim while helicopters searched from above. A helicopter spotted the adult male shortly after and divers brought him back to shore.

The man was in critical condition and will be taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

How and why the man got in the water and any further details about the victim, including his age, have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorewater rescuelake michiganchicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release video of person of interest in stabbing of former DePaul student
Hillside boy, 14, with no arms goes viral after successful box jump
Lightfoot faces fallout over comment picked up by hot mic
Boy, 4, shot in Gary, police say
Police investigating 2 reports of possible police impersonator in NW Indiana
IL lawmakers question Robert Mueller over Trump Russia probe
Attack on girl, 15, in Chicago captured on cell phone video
Show More
New documentary bring to life Chicago's deadliest day 104 years later
Mueller dismisses Trump's claims of Russia probe exoneration
Merrillville teen creates non-profit in Gary after losing 2 brothers to gun violence
Family of Matteson Army captain killed in Boeing crash files lawsuit
Woman killed in Lansing parking lot shooting
More TOP STORIES News