Man pulled from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach

A man was pulled from the water of Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach Wednesday night, police said.Police said the Marine Unit responded to the beach for a report of a person in the water a little before 9:30 p.m.Divers entered the water to look for the victim while helicopters searched from above. A helicopter spotted the adult male shortly after and divers brought him back to shore.The man was in critical condition and will be taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment, fire officials said.How and why the man got in the water and any further details about the victim, including his age, have not been released.