Man pulled from Lake Michigan at Clark Street Beach in Evanston: CFD

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was pulled from Lake Michigan Monday at Clark Street Beach in Evanston, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Fire officials said just before 8:00 p.m., a man was found unresponsive in the water. Witnesses at the beach said they spotted shorts in the water and the person was not moving.City lifeguards pulled the man out of the water and started CPR, fire officials said.Emergency crews responded a short time later and rushed the man to a local hospital in an unknown condition.Clark Street Beach was busy at the time with several people taking advantage of the open beach and high temperatures.No further information on the man's identity or condition has been released at this time.