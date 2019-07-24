Man punched, kicked special needs grocery bagger in Bartlett, prosecutors say

BARTLETT, Ill. -- A man allegedly punched and kicked a special needs grocery store bagger Monday in northwest suburban Bartlett, according to prosecutors.

Bruce Mirabella, 50, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery following the 9:45 p.m. incident in a Jewel grocery store at 125 E. Sterns Rd., the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a statement.

Mirabella was buying alcohol in a checkout line when he assaulted the worker, prosecutors said. He allegedly punched the worker in the face, kicked him in the back and fled the store.

An investigation by Bartlett police led officers to Mirabella, who was arrested at his home in Bartlett. He was ordered held by a DuPage County judge on a $50,000 bond, prosecutors said.

Mirabella also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting a police officer, according to county records.

"The charges against Mr. Mirabella are outrageous," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement. "Violently attacking an innocent man, particularly a special needs individual, while he is working will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Mirabella is scheduled to appear again in court on Aug. 19.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
