Man rescued by Chicago police from burning SUV on I-55 ramp

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was rescued from a burning SUV by Chicago police officers on a ramp to I-55 on the Southwest Side Friday morningIllinois State Police said they responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a car striking a concrete barricade on the Pulaski Avenue ramp leading onto northbound I-55.Chicago police were already at the scene and the SUV was on fire. Chicago police said officers rescued a man from the burning SUV and the man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.It is not known what caused the SUV to crash.