CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was rescued from a burning SUV by Chicago police officers on a ramp to I-55 on the Southwest Side Friday morning
Illinois State Police said they responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a car striking a concrete barricade on the Pulaski Avenue ramp leading onto northbound I-55.
Chicago police were already at the scene and the SUV was on fire. Chicago police said officers rescued a man from the burning SUV and the man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
It is not known what caused the SUV to crash.
Man rescued by Chicago police from burning SUV on I-55 ramp
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News