Man rescued by Chicago police from burning SUV on I-55 ramp

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was rescued from a burning SUV by Chicago police officers on a ramp to I-55 on the Southwest Side Friday morning

Illinois State Police said they responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a car striking a concrete barricade on the Pulaski Avenue ramp leading onto northbound I-55.

Chicago police were already at the scene and the SUV was on fire. Chicago police said officers rescued a man from the burning SUV and the man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

It is not known what caused the SUV to crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
archer heightschicagorescuecar firechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy to be conducted after man dies in confrontation with CPD in Belmont Central
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Girl, 17, struck by gunfire in East Chicago while driving
Mom kills toddlers, stabs man before jumping off South Shore high-rise: police
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman found in cage in his van
Police: Man live streams crash while speeding
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, drizzle and flurries late Friday
Show More
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day; dispensary applications due
VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in California
Chicago looking for volunteers to help residents file taxes
3 women from same family killed in Morgan Park crash
Luis Robert, new-look White Sox agree to 6-year, $50 million deal
More TOP STORIES News