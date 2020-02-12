Man rescued from roof critically injured in Austin house fire

A 53-year-old man was critically injured after a house fire on Chicago's West Side, fire officials said.The fire broke out near Erie Street and Mayfield Avenue at about 4:57 a.m. A man was rescued from the roof while clinging to the building after coming out of the window, fire officials said.The man was transported to West Suburban Hospital in serious to critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.The fire was struck at about 5:30 a.m. No other injuries were reported.