Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North

Chicago police have issued an alert about a crew of robbers who targeted a man who go into the wrong ride-share vehicle in River North late last month.Police said between 3:30 and 4 a.m. on July 27, a man was leaving a bar in the first block of West Ontario Street when he apparently entered the wrong ride-share car.Two men and two women were inside that car and robbed the victim, police said. The man's wallet and gold chain were taken.Later, police spotted ATM footage where one of the alleged female suspects was seen using the victim's ATM card at the Chase back in Crestwood and later at WalMart.Police said the vehicle the suspects use may be a 2003-2006 dark blue or black Jeep Liberty with an Illinois Temp Tag beginning with 225U."I think my biggest concern is that they have in the car 311 for you to call, but none of these companies, specifically Lyft and Uber, they don't have a hotline that you can call as a customer," said Nayo Challenger. "No matter what you are complaining about, it's always via email and it's becoming way too impersonal."This is not the first time an incident like this has happened. In three other cases, two women have been robbing people at gunpoint while pretending to picking up ride-share passengers.The robberies occurred in the first block of West Hubbard Street on June 30, the 600-block of North Franklin Street on July 22 and in the first block of West Hubbard on August 5. Each of the robberies occurred in the early morning hours, police said.Police said the thieves in those robberies are between 20 and 30 years old.