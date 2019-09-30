Man robbed of cellphone outside bar in Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- Someone snatched a man's phone from his hand early Monday morning in the Loop, Chicago police said.According to police, just after midnight, the 27-year-old was walking in the first block of East Adams Street when a male grabbed his phone and threw him to the ground.The suspect ran off north on Wabash Avenue.The man suffered a cut to his forehead and a minor pinky injury, police said.He refused medical attention.No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.