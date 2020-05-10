Police investigate 'suspicious circumstance' after armed masked man steals duffel bag with $4.5K outside Rosemont hotel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a "suspicious circumstance" outside a hotel in Rosemont Sunday morning.At around 9:30 a.m., a man found his car damaged outside the Residence Inn on Chestnut Street. He went back into the hotel, but when he returned to his vehicle a masked man pulled out a weapon and took a duffel bag with $4,500 in it, according to police.Officials said the man and another suspect were in a black Infiniti SUV.Police said no police report was filed, however the incident remains under investigation. They said they believe there is no danger to the community and they are reviewing surveillance video from the area.