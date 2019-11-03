Man robs GNC health store in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for the person who robbed a GNC health store in Chicago's South Loop on Saturday.The robbery occurred in the 200 block of S. State Street at about 3:30 p.m., according to police.A man went into the health store and demanded property from a witness, police said. The offender then escorted the witness into a back room, according to police.The witness said the thief implied he had a weapon.The thief then stole items from the store.No one was hurt.Area Central Detectives are investigating.