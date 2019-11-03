CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for the person who robbed a GNC health store in Chicago's South Loop on Saturday.
The robbery occurred in the 200 block of S. State Street at about 3:30 p.m., according to police.
A man went into the health store and demanded property from a witness, police said. The offender then escorted the witness into a back room, according to police.
The witness said the thief implied he had a weapon.
The thief then stole items from the store.
No one was hurt.
Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Man robs GNC health store in South Loop, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More