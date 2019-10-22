Man robs TCF Bank branch inside Burbank Jewel

Police say this man robbed a TCF Bank branch in suburban Burbank on Oct. 22, 2019. (Courtesy: Burbank Police Department)

BURBANK, Ill. -- A man robbed a TCF Bank branch Tuesday in southwest suburban Burbank.

He approached the bank about 9:15 a.m. inside a Jewel supermarket, 7910 S. Cicero Ave., and showed a note to the teller demanding cash, Burbank police Chief Richard Shore said in a statement.

The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money, Shore said. The suspect, who did not show a weapon, drove off in a red four-door car.

Police say this car was involved in bank robbery at a TCF Bank in Burbank on Oct. 22, 2019.



He was last seen driving eastbound on 79th Street from Cicero Avenue, Shore said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Burbank police at 708-924-7300 or the FBI at 312 421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
