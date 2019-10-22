Man robs TCF Bank branch inside Burbank Jewel

Police say this car was involved in bank robbery at a TCF Bank in Burbank on Oct. 22, 2019.

BURBANK, Ill. -- A man robbed a TCF Bank branch Tuesday in southwest suburban Burbank.He approached the bank about 9:15 a.m. inside a Jewel supermarket, 7910 S. Cicero Ave., and showed a note to the teller demanding cash, Burbank police Chief Richard Shore said in a statement.The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money, Shore said. The suspect, who did not show a weapon, drove off in a red four-door car.He was last seen driving eastbound on 79th Street from Cicero Avenue, Shore said.Anyone with information was asked to call Burbank police at 708-924-7300 or the FBI at 312 421-6700.