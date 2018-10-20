Man run over, killed during argument in West Town

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
An argument in West Town turned fatal Friday night when a man with a knife was run over by the person he was arguing with.

William Gonzalez, 38, began arguing with a driver of another car about 8:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Gonzalez stepped out of his passenger seat and approached the other driver while holding a knife, police said.

That driver tried to flee the scene, police said, and struck the man who was holding the knife.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:28 p.m., the medical examiner's office said. He lived in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Detectives were questioning the driver and conducting a death investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
