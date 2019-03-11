Man says he found videotape of R. Kelly sexually abusing girls

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5179606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail Saturday and gives brief statement to the media.

The tape referenced by Ms. Allred today is most likely a copy of a tape that was sold at flea markets/street corners throughout Chicago in the early 2000s. Thousands of copies of the same tape were sold and prosecutors have known about it since approx. 2001. This is old evidence. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 10, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5181775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gary Dennis said he found a tape of R. Kelly sexually abusing girls while he was cleaning out his old videotape collection.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5182009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gary Dennis (left) and his attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference Sunday to discuss a VHS tape that he says shows R. Kelly sexually abusing girls.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5126474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> City inspectors say singer R. Kelly has not complied with their order to clear what appear to be bedrooms in his near West Side studio space.

NEW YORK -- A man who said he was cleaning out an old videotape collection found what he thought was a recording of R&B singer R. Kelly in concert, but instead turned out to show a man who appeared to be Kelly sexually abusing girls, he and his attorney said Sunday.The man then turned the tape over to law enforcement, according to attorney Gloria Allred. She and her client, Gary Dennis, would not discuss the specifics of the tape during a news conference in New York. But Allred said it appears to show a separate incident from the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly faces in Chicago, though she acknowledged she could not be "100 percent certain" that the man in the tape is Kelly.Steve Greenberg, an attorney for Kelly, noted that lack of certainty."It is not him," Greenberg said. He also said that Kelly "denies that he is on any tape with underaged girls."Greenberg's statement continued to say: "R. Kelly denies that he is on any tape with underaged girls. The doubt here is self-evident, with reporting that the man on the tape kinda, sorta looks like R Kelly. That doesn't make it him. It is not him. The larger question is what the authorities are doing about the Dennis' possession of what they (the Dennis') believe is child pornography in their tape collection. Are they going to be prosecuted? It is obviously now just open season on R. Kelly. It is irresponsible to continue to take the speculation of every Tom, Dick and Harry, and report it as if it is fact."Dennis, an assistant at a nursing home, said he was cleaning out a box of old VHS tapes in his Pennsylvania home recently when he found the footage, on a tape that was labeled with Kelly's name. Dennis said he has never met Kelly and doesn't know how the tape came to be in his possession. He said that because the tape also has a sports game on it, he believes it may have come from a friend."To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape, but not in concert," Dennis said. "Instead he was sexually abusing underaged African-American girls.""I was disgusted and horrified when I saw that," Dennis said.Allred said they assume the girls in the video were underage because they didn't appear to have developed.The charges Kelly faces in Chicago are in connection to three girls and one woman. Prosecutors have said they have video of Kelly sexually abusing one of the girls.Kelly has been trailed for decades by allegations that he victimized women and girls, and he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 related to a tape that prosecutors said showed him having sex with a girl as young as 13. He and his attorneys have repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct, and he has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed last month in Chicago. In an interview that aired Wednesday and Thursday on "CBS This Morning," Kelly pleaded with viewers to believe that he never had sex with anyone under age 17 and never held anyone against their will.Allred, who represents women who say they were abused by Kelly, said the tape from Dennis was turned over to law enforcement in the federal Eastern District of New York. She didn't say why it went to that venue. A representative for the office declined to comment.Allred encouraged anyone who was in possession of similar tapes to come forward, either to her or to law enforcement.A Chicago police spokesman referred questions about Allred's news conference to the prosecutors handling the case. That office did not immediately return a call seeking comment.