Man says he was shot Monday night on West Side, but was too intoxicated to know

CHICAGO --
A man shot Monday night says he was too intoxicated to realize he was wounded until the following morning.

The 19-year-old sought treatment about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Roseland Community Hospital, 45 W. 111th St., after realizing he was shot in the chest, according to Chicago police.

Investigators believe he was shot about 11:30 p.m. the night before, police said. The man told investigators he was intoxicated on the West Side and didn't realize he was shot until Tuesday morning.

Police have not found a crime scene and Area South detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
