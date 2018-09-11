A man shot Monday night says he was too intoxicated to realize he was wounded until the following morning.The 19-year-old sought treatment about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Roseland Community Hospital, 45 W. 111th St., after realizing he was shot in the chest, according to Chicago police.Investigators believe he was shot about 11:30 p.m. the night before, police said. The man told investigators he was intoxicated on the West Side and didn't realize he was shot until Tuesday morning.Police have not found a crime scene and Area South detectives are investigating.