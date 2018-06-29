Man seen on car hood on highway says he was stopping ex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3655423" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man on hood talks on cell phone. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 26, 2018.

A man seen on video holding onto the hood of a car traveling down I-95 in South Florida is talking about the entire ordeal.Junior Francis said it all started at his ex-girlfriend's friend home on Sunday. The two had gotten into a fight over the Mercedes which they both share.Francis said the couple has a complicated relationship and share a 5-year-old daughter.When his ex, Patresha Isidore, jumped into the car, Francis hopped onto the hood thinking that would keep her from leaving.Instead Isadore got on the I-95, traveling at 70 miles per hour, while Francis held on with one hand, using the other one to call police.Francis ended up holding on to that hood for miles."I didn't think I had it in me to stay on for that long," Francis said.Authorities released 911 calls from the incident, including the call from Francis in which he can be heard repeatedly yelling at Isidore to stop the vehicle."She's swerving the car and I'm on top of the car. I really need help," Francis told the dispatcher.Eventually, Isidore stopped. She was later arrested by police on a charge of crimes against a person exposing them to harm.According to Isidore's arrest report, Francis told police he did not want to press charges against his daughter's mother and refused to provide a sworn recorded statement.