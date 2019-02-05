North Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl

PLANO, Texas --
A Dallas-area man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after impregnating an 11-year-old girl.

Collin County prosecutors said in a statement Friday that 37-year-old Roli Lopez-Sanchez of Plano had been found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He won't be eligible for parole or good time credit.

Prosecutors say medical workers notified police in February 2018 after the pregnant victim came to their office.

Lopez-Sanchez had ongoing access to the girl at the time. Child Protective Services investigated and removed her and her siblings from the home.

Authorities say the girl was 12 when she gave birth over the summer, and a DNA sample confirmed that Lopez-Sanchez was the infant's father.

Lopez-Sanchez, jailed since his February 2018 arrest, also faced a federal immigration detainer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetexas newsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE TRACKER: Ice Storm Warning issued for Chicago area Tuesday evening
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest
Customers claim 'Tommy Tickets' promised seats and took money, but never delivered tickets
CPD sergeant resigns amid sex crime, brawl investigations
Video shows suspect push teen onto subway tracks
Student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Woman dead, husband jumps from bridge in NJ murder-suicide
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain Tuesday evening
'It was extremely reckless:' Man recounts Fyre Festival experience
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Teachers at 4 CICS schools on strike Tuesday
More News