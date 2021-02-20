Crystal Lake man sentenced for 2017 murders of wife, sister-in-law in McHenry County

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 shooting deaths of his wife and her teenage sister.
Ryan Yarber was sentenced Friday after a McHenry County judge accepted a plea deal in which Yarber would plea guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, the (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reported.
Under state sentencing guidelines, the 34-year-old Garber could be eligible for release after 31 years.
Yarber was arrested shortly after the deaths of his wife, Allania Yarber and her 15-year-old sister, Anniyah Reynolds.
According to authorities, Yarber had on the night of Aug. 3, 2017, called 911 to report that the shooting deaths of his wife and her sister came during a violent altercation in which the teenager tried to stab him with a butcher knife.
Officers were called to a home in the 100-block of Marian Parkway about a woman who was armed with a knife.
But just before that, police got another report of a man carrying a gun. When officers got there, they found two females, ages 31 and 16, shot several times inside the home.
Police said they were pronounced dead at the scene and Yarber was taken into custody. Police said a semi-automatic hand gun was found at the scene.
An 11-year-old neighbor was watching TV with the couple's 9-year-old son at the time. He said his friend locked the door of one of the room they were in when the couple started arguing. He spoke with ABC7 with his mother's permission.
"Their mom and dad got into a fight," the 11-year-old said. "They just started screaming at each other, and saying bad words to each other. And then, soon we heard a scream downstairs. And then we heard bangs, loud bangs."
When police arrived they opened the door and told the kids they were safe. In order to take them out of the home, they had to cover their heads with blankets so they wouldn't see the crime scene.
"I felt bad for him because he just lost two family members," the boy said at the time.
Autopsies revealed that Allania Yarber had been shot five times and Anniyah Reynolds had been shot three times.
Family members describe Allania Yarber as a loving mother. Family members also said at the time of the murders that the couple had two children and seemed to be a happy family.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Crystal Lake man sentenced for 2017 murders of wife, sister-in-law in McHenry County
