Man seriously injured in Back of the Yards stabbing

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A man was seriously injured Sunday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 38-year-old was stabbed in the back of his abdomen and his arm at 5:34 p.m. in the 4800-block of South Throop, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the stabbing weren't immediately known. Area Central detectives were investigating.
